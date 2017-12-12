Meet your neighbor: Bronze Star recipient Larry Kush serves on Planning Commission

Dec 12th, 2017 Comments:

Larry Kush (submitted photo)

Name: Larry S. Kush

Where I live: Safari Drive

When & why I moved here: 1976 moved for work

What I like most about living here: Great people; amenities and climate

Activities I enjoy: painting

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Scottsdale Planning Commissioner

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Join a City Board

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? More worker housing

My family: Sandra (wife) 2 grown sons; five grandchildren

What I do: Land Broker with Orion Investment Real Estate in Scottsdale

People who are an inspiration to me: Winston Churchill

My advice to today’s youth: Stop taking everything so seriously.

More about yourself: Vietnam Veteran; Bronze Star recipient; US Army Captain

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , , , , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie