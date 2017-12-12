Meet your neighbor: Bronze Star recipient Larry Kush serves on Planning Commission

Name: Larry S. Kush
Where I live: Safari Drive
When & why I moved here: 1976 moved for work
What I like most about living here: Great people; amenities and climate
Activities I enjoy: painting
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Scottsdale Planning Commissioner
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Join a City Board
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? More worker housing
My family: Sandra (wife) 2 grown sons; five grandchildren
What I do: Land Broker with Orion Investment Real Estate in Scottsdale
People who are an inspiration to me: Winston Churchill
My advice to today’s youth: Stop taking everything so seriously.
More about yourself: Vietnam Veteran; Bronze Star recipient; US Army Captain
