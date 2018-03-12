Meet Your Neighbor: Carmean enjoys retirement in Scottsdale

Name: Clayton (Hank) Carmean
Where I live: Aster Drive
When & why I moved here: 2000 Retirement
What I like most about living here: Climate and livability of the city
Activities I enjoy: Reading, swimming, volunteer management consulting, music
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Association of Graduates, USMA
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? I enjoy working with the city staff. Others can offer unique perspectives from their own experiences
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Research volunteer opportunities online and find volunteer activities that you enjoy.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Control of speed and erratic driving on Loop 101
My family: Spouse, Deborah; two adult daughters with their own families
What I do: Retired
People who are an inspiration to me: Charles Krauthammer; former SECDEF William Gates;
My advice to today’s youth: Understand the difference between what is right and what is legal; do the right thing the right way
