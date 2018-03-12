Meet Your Neighbor: Carmean enjoys retirement in Scottsdale

Clayton “Hank” Carmean (submitted photo)

Name: Clayton (Hank) Carmean

Where I live: Aster Drive

When & why I moved here: 2000 Retirement

What I like most about living here: Climate and livability of the city

Activities I enjoy: Reading, swimming, volunteer management consulting, music

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Association of Graduates, USMA

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? I enjoy working with the city staff. Others can offer unique perspectives from their own experiences

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Research volunteer opportunities online and find volunteer activities that you enjoy.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Control of speed and erratic driving on Loop 101

My family: Spouse, Deborah; two adult daughters with their own families

What I do: Retired

People who are an inspiration to me: Charles Krauthammer; former SECDEF William Gates;

My advice to today’s youth: Understand the difference between what is right and what is legal; do the right thing the right way

