Meet Your Neighbor: Farina spends retirement volunteering

Name: Franco Farina

Where I live: Helm Drive – Scottsdale, AZ 85254

When & why I moved here: I move to Scottsdale in 1990 because the location was close to all levels of schools and services (groceries, movies, shops . . .)

What I like most about living here: Services are all convenient, connections to other part of the cities are close and open spaces are close by.

Activities I enjoy: I enjoy the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, movies, theater, music and reading.

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: I am engaged with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, Arizona Historical Society, Heard Museum and Grand Canyon Field Institute – all worthwhile organizations.

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? I am a master steward with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy. There are so many different ways to get involved. Learn more at: www.mcdowellsonoran.org

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Check the internet about subjects of interest and read local newspapers.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? There should be more attention placed on education.

My family: Myself, my wife Mary and one daughter Chiara who currently works in Los Angeles.

What I do: I am retired and like to volunteer my time with organizations I’m passionate about.

People who are an inspiration to me: Too many to list.

My advice to today’s youth: Get a good education, travel in and out of the United States, learn a foreign language.

