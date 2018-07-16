Meet Your Neighbor: Former newspaper reporter, editor Grant Smith

Name: Grant Smith

Where I live: Central Scottsdale, just off Shea Blvd.

When & why I moved here: 1983. My wife chose it. I had previously lived in Tempe for 10 years and Tucson for five, starting in 1953.

What I like most about living here: Good people, good location, decent winters and wonderful vistas. I enjoy getting around Arizona and soaking in the wonderful sites.

Activities I enjoy: Traveling, meeting new people and seeing things. This summer my wife and I are going to take in the Canadian Rockies by train.

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Downtown Ambassadors, Scottsdale Historical Society, Little Red SchoolHouse, Via Linda Senior Center

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Ambassadors, Historical Society. They provide insights on Scottsdale and Arizona to the tourists, who make a great contribution to the Scottsdale economy.

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Get around and check things out. Lots of opportunities.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? It is impossible, but I would have liked to see the Phoenix Area stop growing about 20 years ago. Traffic has become horrific.

My family: My wife Judith, myself, 3 dogs, a cat and a fish. Now have son, his wife, granddaughter and her husband plus GREAT grandson living in northern Colorado. Grandson in Idaho

What I do: Retired since 2004. Worked as reporter and editor for the Arizona Republic, Sonoran News and Arizona Capitol Times. Also worked for APS in media relations when Palo Verde Nuclear Plant was getting ready for operations and Honeywell as a freelance writer. Since retiring, I have had several writing assignments with Southwest Risk Services doing newsletters and annual reports and Arizona Audubon Society.

People who are an inspiration to me: Winston Churchill, Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics.

My advice to today’s youth: Take your time selecting a career, It is too bad there is so much war now because I had a good hitch in the Navy from 1956 to 1960, and that gave me time to think and have a good time.

To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.