Meet Your Neighbor: Human Services volunteer Marty Day

Feb 5th, 2018

Marty Day (submitted photo)

Name: Marty Day

Where I live: Scottsdale – McCormick ranch

When & why I moved here: The schools, the community

What I like most about living here: The weather!

Activities I enjoy: Reading, listening to music in our backyard.

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Global Ties AZ, Human Services Commission

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Human Services supports those in need, ranging from babies to seniors. We need to help when someone is facing a challenge in their life.

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents look for ways to get involved in their community: Volunteer with a nonprofit you believe in.

My family: Husband – Roger; Son – Jerod; Daughter – Morgan

What I do: Executive assistant to Pres. of Johnson Bank AZ

People who are an inspiration to me: My family — we are always there to help each other through any challenge we have.

My advice to today’s youth: Always remember your integrity and ethics define who you are, professionally and personally.

To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.

