Meet Your Neighbor: Human Services volunteer Marty Day

Name: Marty Day
Where I live: Scottsdale – McCormick ranch
When & why I moved here: The schools, the community
What I like most about living here: The weather!
Activities I enjoy: Reading, listening to music in our backyard.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Global Ties AZ, Human Services Commission
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Human Services supports those in need, ranging from babies to seniors. We need to help when someone is facing a challenge in their life.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents look for ways to get involved in their community: Volunteer with a nonprofit you believe in.
My family: Husband – Roger; Son – Jerod; Daughter – Morgan
What I do: Executive assistant to Pres. of Johnson Bank AZ
People who are an inspiration to me: My family — we are always there to help each other through any challenge we have.
My advice to today’s youth: Always remember your integrity and ethics define who you are, professionally and personally.
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
