Meet Your Neighbor: Jabour volunteers in Canadian, Scottsdale conservancies

Name: Doug Jabour
Where I live: Scottsdale near Shea Blvd. and 92nd St in the winter and Toronto, Canada in the summer. I am considered a “snowbird” or winter visitor.
When & why I moved here: During the 80s and 90s, we visited Arizona several times and loved the area, especially the outdoor activities. In 1998, we decided to purchase a condo but until I retired in 2011, we only spent a few weeks each year in Scottsdale. We now split our time between Scottsdale and Toronto.
What I like most about living here: The weather, the proximity to hundreds of miles of hiking trails and the cleanliness of the city.
Activities I enjoy: Volunteering, hiking and traveling
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy in Scottsdale and the Bruce Trail Conservancy in Canada
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Volunteering with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy allows me to be active and to meet a lot of interesting people. The Conservancy does a fantastic job managing the Preserve for the city of Scottsdale. The Conservancy offers around 90 free public hikes each year and also has trailhead hosts at the four main trailheads to greet and inform the public about the Preserve. Its main funding source is donations.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Find a volunteer activity that you enjoy and become involved.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Nothing. I wake up every morning thinking that I am lucky to be able to spend part of the year in a great city.
My family: My wife of 38 years
What I do: I am head of the Guided Hike and Bike Program for the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy. I get to organize educational and fitness hikes that showcase the Preserve to the public.
People who are an inspiration to me: People who work hard and help others.
My advice to today’s youth: Find something that you really enjoy and pursue it. Don’t be afraid to do something different. When I was young, I was interested in the weather but became an accountant instead. I have no regrets but wonder what it would have been like if I had pursued meteorology.
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
