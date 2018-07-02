Meet Your Neighbor: Kate Goode volunteers with Scottsdale Fire Department

Name: Kate Goode

Where I live: McCormick Ranch, Scottsdale

When & why I moved here: Moved to Scottsdale in 2014. Came for the weather because I don’t like humidity!

What I like most about living here: All the outdoor opportunities.

Activities I enjoy: Hiking, golfing, biking, and volunteering

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Team Rubicon, VFW, American Legion, Team RWB, The Mission Continues.

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Team Rubicon and Scottsdale Fire Department.

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Volunteer with an organization you are passionate about.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I like Scottsdale the way it is, maybe slow down on the construction of new buildings.

My family: My family is my anchor that allows me to volunteer my time to help those in need.

What I do: I am a volunteer for Scottsdale Fire Department, WMPO, LPGA Founders Cup, and Team Rubicon.

People who are an inspiration to me: I am inspired by people who put others before themselves, work hard and take care of their families

My advice to today’s youth: Work hard and be kind to others.

To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.

