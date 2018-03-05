Meet Your Neighbor: Lydon lends a helping hand to seniors

Name: Thomesa Lydon
Where I live: McCormick Ranch
When & why I moved here: I moved to Arizona in 2002 from Oklahoma. In 2006 I relocated to the McCormick Ranch area of Scottsdale. I loved the mature landscaping feel each time I drove up Hayden Road not to mention the “convenient to everything” location.
What I like most about living here: Besides having met so many wonderful people in the area (I have relocated 4 times within McCormick Ranch since moving here), I love the community overall for it’s proximity to all my needs. There is everything you need that allows minimum travel and drive time. It is just a GREAT PLACE!
Activities we enjoy: I enjoy walking the green belt, biking, golfing and also get to enjoy so many wonderful restaurants and establishments that make living here even better.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: I am involved with many senior organizations such as North Valley Coalition on Aging, Arizona Association of Relocation Specialists, Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors, Senior Real Estate Specialist and a member of Accredited Staging Professionals
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? My charity of choice is ALIVE INSIDE. I lost my Mom after 14 years of suffering with Alzheimer’s Disease. If you check out ALIVE INSIDE.com and watch the 2 minute trailer you will understand how important it is to use Music for Memory!
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Join the Nextdoor app that keeps you informed about any activities and information. Every HOA that I have been a part of seems to have great activities for their specific community. Be sure and connect to see what is on the agenda. I belong to a fitness center and frequent the Mustang Library. Both places seems to have information for current events and activities.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I’m not fond of the cameras at many of the intersections yet this is something that is all around the Valley, however, it is something I wish we didn’t have to endure.
My family: My family lives in Oklahoma and Texas. I am a single working gal that is making a difference for the Baby Boomers and Seniors in the Valley.
What I do: I am a Senior Real Estate Specialist with Realty One Group and owner of Lydon Senior Pathways helping seniors downsize their “stuff” and their homes into more manageable homes or spaces with less maintenance that may be safer more social environments in some cases. Speaking to groups or organizations helps me bring awareness to how important having a P.L.A.N. is to aging successfully. My motto is “Youthful Minds over Aging Matters.”
People who are an inspiration to me: Self-motivated, positive minded individuals who look at the glass as half full and not have empty. Those who live life to the fullest and realize that Life is Fragile and must be handled with care and respect while respecting others.
My advice to today’s youth: Seek the wisdom of the Elderly as history repeats! Respect others! Volunteer more!
