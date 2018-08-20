Meet Your Neighbor: Murphy enjoys Scottsdale ‘to the fullest’ following retirement

Name: David E. Murphy

Where I live: Dreyfus Avenue, Scottsdale

When & why I moved here: I moved to the Valley in 1980 for work at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station. I’ve lived in Avondale, Peoria, Tempe and Mesa before moving into our present home in Scottsdale in 1995.

What I like most about living here: I enjoy the “2” seasons of summer and winter and the many venues the metropolitan Phoenix area has to offer for entertainment and dining.

Activities I enjoy: Traveling, woodworking, swimming, running, chess, yardwork and reading.

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Vista del Camino Career Center and St Vincent de Paul Bicycle Shop.

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? I have two favorites noted in question 6. Both the Career Center and the Bicycle Shop offer sustainability opportunities for those who are feeling the pinch economically. The Career Center offers a variety of coaching services for job seekers and the bicycle shop re-purposes used bicycles for those needing transportation to maintain a job.

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Check out the Scottsdale web site. You’ll find many ways to be entertained, Scottsdale’s plans for the future and opportunities for community involvement.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Light Rail spur to connect with what has been started through Mesa, Tempe and Phoenix.

My family: My wife for 40 years, Ellen, son Dan and daughter Kate.

What I do: Retired Electrical Engineer, enjoying Scottsdale to the fullest.

People who are an inspiration to me: Janet Napolitano, former governor of Az and Dan Bevier, former work colleague.

My advice to today’s youth: Always put away some time aside for civic charity. It will keep you grounded and centered on other’s needs.

