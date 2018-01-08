Meet Your Neighbor: Parks & Recreation Commissioner Michael Auerbach

Name: Michael Auerbach
Where I live: Scottsdale
When & why I moved here: 2009 and after several visits, I decided to move my business to Scottsdale.
What I like most about living here: The cosmopolitan vibe. The entertainment, the Preserve, signature events and the wonderful parks.
Activities I enjoy: Hiking, dining out, golf.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Parks & Recreation Commissioner. Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce. Legislative District-23.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Strike Out Child Abuse. Children are the future.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: NextDoor Neighbor.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Better cooperation among residents of the three distinct parts of the city.
My family: Single.
What I do: Small business owner.
People who are an inspiration to me: Abraham Lincoln. Antonin Scalia. Bill Wilson. Dale Carnegie.
My advice to today’s youth: To thy own self be true.
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
