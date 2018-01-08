Meet Your Neighbor: Parks & Recreation Commissioner Michael Auerbach

Jan 8th, 2018 Comments:

Michael Auerbach (submitted photo)

Name: Michael Auerbach

Where I live: Scottsdale

When & why I moved here: 2009 and after several visits, I decided to move my business to Scottsdale.

What I like most about living here: The cosmopolitan vibe. The entertainment, the Preserve, signature events and the wonderful parks.

Activities I enjoy: Hiking, dining out, golf.

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Parks & Recreation Commissioner. Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce. Legislative District-23.

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Strike Out Child Abuse. Children are the future.

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: NextDoor Neighbor.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Better cooperation among residents of the three distinct parts of the city.

My family: Single.

What I do: Small business owner.

People who are an inspiration to me: Abraham Lincoln. Antonin Scalia. Bill Wilson. Dale Carnegie.

My advice to today’s youth: To thy own self be true.

To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , , , , ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie