Meet Your Neighbor: Quale volunteers on Scottsdale Library Board

Name: Teresa Kim Quale
Where I live: Buenavante subdivision – Cactus & Hayden
When & why I moved here: In the 1960s, with my parents.
What I like most about living here: Quality of life and the beautiful of our city
Activities I enjoy: cultural events, festivals, walking, hiking
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: City of Scottsdale Library Board
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Working on behalf of the Scottsdale Public Library
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Participate in Scottsdale – Go to events, discussion at the library and community centers. Take a class sponsored by the City’s Community Services.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? – Do away with Library fines so that everyone will be able to use, whatever their socio-economic means.
My family: Husband Mark
What I do: Executive Director of independent insurance agency – Sonoran National Insurance Group
People who are an inspiration to me: Paul Messinger – long-time Scottsdale resident that has done so much for our city.
My advice to today’s youth: Read, Read & Read! Learn as much as you can about everything!
