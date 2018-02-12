Meet Your Neighbor: Quale volunteers on Scottsdale Library Board

Feb 12th, 2018 Comments:

Teresa Kim Quale (submitted photo)

Name: Teresa Kim Quale

Where I live: Buenavante subdivision – Cactus & Hayden

When & why I moved here: In the 1960s, with my parents.

What I like most about living here: Quality of life and the beautiful of our city

Activities I enjoy: cultural events, festivals, walking, hiking

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: City of Scottsdale Library Board

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Working on behalf of the Scottsdale Public Library

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Participate in Scottsdale – Go to events, discussion at the library and community centers.  Take a class sponsored by the City’s Community Services.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? – Do away with Library fines so that everyone will be able to use, whatever their socio-economic means.

My family: Husband Mark

What I do: Executive Director of independent insurance agency – Sonoran National Insurance Group

People who are an inspiration to me: Paul Messinger – long-time Scottsdale resident that has done so much for our city.

My advice to today’s youth: Read, Read & Read! Learn as much as you can about everything!

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , , ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie