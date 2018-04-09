Meet Your Neighbor: Reder moves to Arizona chasing entrepreneurial spirit

Name: Robert S. Reder
Where I live: Phoenix, Arizona
When & why I moved here: I moved here from New York City for the entrepreneurial spirit of Arizona.
What I like most about living here: That I can grow amazing peaches in the desert.
Activities I enjoy: Gardening, working out, snowboarding, and hunting.
Clubs / organizations I’m involved in: Arizona and Maricopa County Bar Associations; The Girl Scouts; Desert Botanical Gardens.
My favorites charity: The Girl Scouts. They do such amazing things for the young women of Arizona’s communities.
My suggestion for new residents looking to get involved: Do the things that you love and have a passion for. If you don’t like doing something, you are unlikely to engage in it long term or derive any benefit from it.
One thing you would like to see changed in Scottsdale: More bike lanes.
My family: Is my wife, Erin Reder, my 2 year old son, Caden Reder, and my soon to be son, Logan Reder.
What I do: I own a boutique law firm, Blythe Grace, PLLC
People who are an inspiration to me: Anyone who does the right thing, especially if the choice is a difficult one.
My advice to today’s youth: Work hard, take personal responsibility, and stop blaming society or others for your failures or problems.
Additional information: I like peas, but not pea soup. Yuck.
