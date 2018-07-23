Meet Your Neighbor: Scottsdale resident and volunteer Tony Coates

Name: Tony Coates

Where I live: North Scottsdale

When & why I moved here: My wife and I have been visiting Scottsdale frequently since 2004, and then in 2009 we bought our house as a vacation home. When I retired, we sold our home on the east coast and moved here permanently in the fall of 2015.

What I like most about living here: I love this city and the surrounding areas, the hiking trails, parks and the mountains, the gorgeous weather, and the friendliness of the people.

Activities I enjoy: Eating out! Scottsdale has such an abundant variety of restaurants. My wife and I also love to hike, and we especially enjoy the Pinnacle Peak and Gateway Trails. Old Town is also a great place for us to visit very often, with the Art Walk, the Farmers’ Market at the weekend when in season, and we really love the Civic Center Park.

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: As well as my two volunteer roles at Vista del Camino Career Center and Via Linda Senior Center, I am a member of the Arizona Mini Owners Club, and I am the president of our community’s homeowners association – all of which keep me very busy.

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others?

The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy. As mentioned above my wife and I really enjoy all the trails and the natural environment. If you have never done the trails in the spring, then you are missing all the beautiful colors of the plants and flowers that light up the desert!

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Look into joining local clubs and organizations, and if you have the time, consider volunteering. I truly am rewarded by my volunteer efforts – an example: When a client who had been looking for work comes back to the Vista del Camino Career Center to tell you that they have secured employment because of the advice, guidance, and help you had given them, then that is a truly awesome feeling.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? Enhance the openness and transparency of all Scottsdale’s projects, i.e. no surprise to citizens about re-zoning, development, or large city investments/spending without the citizens being made aware beforehand.

My family: Our three grown children live in the Philadelphia, PA and Wilmington, DE area along with our four grandchildren.

What I do: As mentioned above, my volunteer and other responsibilities keep me very occupied and active.

People who are an inspiration to me: Margaret Thatcher, UK Prime Minster for the whole of the 80’s decade … a really inspirational leader, “Disciplining yourself to do what you know is right and important, although difficult, is the highroad to pride, self-esteem, and personal satisfaction.”

My advice to today’s youth: Set yourself goals to achieve excellence, work hard at school/college, get involved with your teams, clubs and community, and at all times be respectful of your peers and adults alike.

To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.