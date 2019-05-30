Meet Your Neighbor: Scottsdale resident Bob Roth advocates for local seniors

Bob Roth (Submitted photo)

Name: Bob Roth

Where I live: North Scottsdale near the Scottsdale Airpark

When & why I moved here: I moved to Scottsdale in 1995 to be close to my parents. My mother had health issues and I felt this would give my family, especially my children, an important opportunity to have their grandmother in their lives.

What I like most about living here: Scottsdale is a great place to raise a family. My wife, Susie, and I love being outdoors and living in Scottsdale affords us to have the best of everything.

Activities we enjoy: Golf, tennis, walking, hiking

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Duet Partners in Health and Aging, Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging, Arizona Attorney General’s Task Force Against Senior Abuse, National Board of Directors of the Home Care Association of America.

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? My favorite charity is Duet Partners in Health and Aging. They assist older adults with the challenges that come with aging. Duet has created an amazing volunteer network.

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Volunteer. There are many fine organizations in our community that need assistance. I am particularly partial to anything relating to older adults.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? We are an aging community. I would like to see Scottsdale do a better job of connecting our older adult community to the community resources as a whole.

My family: Loving wife of nearly 30 years: Susie. Daughters: Sami-Jo, Allison, and Jessica

What I do: I run a home care company called Cypress Homecare Solutions. Cypress is a solutions-driven company focused on delivering individualized, compassionate care and empowering older adults to age successfully and independently in the place they call home. Cypress has been serving the Phoenix area since 1994.

People who are an inspiration to me: My father, Sheldon (“Noodles”) Roth, is an inspiration to me. He taught me about what it meant to be a man of your word, treat people the way you would like to be treated, and always return phone calls. When I was younger, he would often quote Winston Churchill – “You make a living by what you get; but you make a life by what you give.” No truer words have ever been spoken.

My advice to today’s youth: Read and listen.

No matter how you are utilizing your technology to communicate, the tried and true way to success is to have a dialog with individuals. Using telephone calls or meeting with someone in person will always lead to clarity in your message. Many of our youth today would rather take the easy way out by texting, emailing, and using social media outlets which is more akin to a monologue and is subject to a lot of misinterpretation.

Additional information you’d like to tell us about yourself: My family is everything to me. I spend a lot of time advocating for making the process of growing older a safer experience for individuals in our community, including gaining access to care and other resources.

My family understands and stands behind me on this mission driven work that fuels my passion and drives me to do what I do.

In 2017, I was appointed by Governor Doug Ducey to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. This is a role I take very seriously that gives me the platform to fulfill my mission of making the process of aging a safer experience for older adults in our community.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.