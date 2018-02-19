Meet Your Neighbor: Scottsdale volunteer Laurie Coe

Name: Laurie Coe
Where I live: Cactus and the 101
When & why I moved here: Forty years ago, our young family moved here so that my husband could attend ASU.
What I like most about living here: I love the huge skies, accessibility to everything from the proximity to the airport, to the best hiking right out the door. I especially appreciate living in a city that touts having world class art galleries. Our Old Town is our heart and the McDowell Mountain Preserve is our soul. Indian Bend Wash and all of the parks and bike trails contribute to making our city so liveable.
Activities I enjoy: Hiking in the McDowells, doing yoga, engaging in my community interest me, after cultivating a closeness to friends and family including 4 grandchildren.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: I am a member of a spiritual community, a member of a health club, am a pricinct committee person, and a state committee person. I currently serve on the Human Relations Commission.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? I love volunteering at Vista del Camino center. The back to school program is organized and generous. Helping screen applicants for the holiday gift and food program, then packaging and distributing have been meaningful because I believe that to whom much is given, much is required
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: The city offers a class called Scottsdale/Government 101. You can find it on the city website. This is where I came to fall in love with our beautiful city. I have taken citizens police academy, fire academy, and award winning water academy. We have a lot to be proud of.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I would like a city council that listens to the citizens with the same keenness as they do developers. We have a beautiful city but step by step the council is taking it away with raised building heights and generic bars and unnecessary apartments.
My family: is everything to me. We are very close. The family is the core of society. It needs to be nourished and cared for.
What I do: I try to live in the present moment with every ounce of my awareness.
People who are an inspiration to me: Poets, writers, artists, and musicians inspire me. Givers and cause fighters inspire me. People who value education, fairness, truth, science, inspire me.
My advice to today’s youth: We are born into a world of other peoples hopes and dreams, but the future belongs to you. Look ahead and pay attention to the world we share. We all need to protect those who will come after us.
