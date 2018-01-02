Meet Your Neighbor: Tara Moosavi owns Scottsdale business for 17 years

Jan 2nd, 2018 Comments:

Tara Moosavi (submitted photo)

Name: Tara Moosavi

Where I live: Scottsdale

When & why I moved here: September 1993 we moved from California on recession years.

What I like most about living here: Everything… it is a home away from home for us.

Activities I enjoy: walking, swimming, biking, short trips, reading and gatherings…

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Scottsdale Historic Preservation, Iranian Cultural Center

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? American Heart Association, Saint Jude, Children Hospital, Fraternal Order of Police

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Join volunteer groups in the City

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? More public transportation. Many senior citizens live in Scottsdale and driving is an issue both for traffic and safety

My family: Husband & wife + son and daughter

What I do: My Husband and I own our architectural firm, Moosavi Design Group, Inc. in Scottsdale for past 17 years.

People who are an inspiration to me: Great men and women who work hard to make life better for others.

My advice to today’s youth: Work hard and never take no for an answer.

To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie