Meet Your Neighbor: Tara Moosavi owns Scottsdale business for 17 years

Name: Tara Moosavi
Where I live: Scottsdale
When & why I moved here: September 1993 we moved from California on recession years.
What I like most about living here: Everything… it is a home away from home for us.
Activities I enjoy: walking, swimming, biking, short trips, reading and gatherings…
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Scottsdale Historic Preservation, Iranian Cultural Center
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? American Heart Association, Saint Jude, Children Hospital, Fraternal Order of Police
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Join volunteer groups in the City
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? More public transportation. Many senior citizens live in Scottsdale and driving is an issue both for traffic and safety
My family: Husband & wife + son and daughter
What I do: My Husband and I own our architectural firm, Moosavi Design Group, Inc. in Scottsdale for past 17 years.
People who are an inspiration to me: Great men and women who work hard to make life better for others.
My advice to today’s youth: Work hard and never take no for an answer.
