Meet Your Neighbor: Wenström suggests collective vision for future of Scottsdale

Name: Cynthia Wenström
Where I live: In the beautiful neighborhood near Scottsdale Road & Dynamite Road.
When & why I moved here: Arizona is my home, with Illinois in the rear view mirror some 40 years ago.
What I like most about living here: The diverse ecosystems bringing endless opportunities to enjoy the serenity of nature.
Activities I enjoy: Hiking and being in nature. My hiking boots and trekking poles are two of my most cherished travel companions.
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Grand Canyon Association, Grand Canyon Historical Society, Arizona Golden (Retriever) Rescue, Alliance of Therapy Dogs, McDowell Sonoran Preserve Commission, McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, Scottsdale Leadership and others.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? This is tough to choose because I volunteer and support so many incredible non-profits. Hour for hour, being a steward (on foot and on bike) with McDowell Sonoran Conservancy is at the top of the list. Our urban Preserve is the largest in the country, if not the world. It requires care and nurturing to ensure it stays healthy and treasured. This is only accomplished through generous donors. Give a little, give a lot, it is up to you, but please keep the Conservancy in your recurring giving plan.
My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: City government impacts your life more on a day-in, day-out basis than state or national government. Be mindful of your city government, meet and get to know your mayor and council members, get involved, volunteer on a commission or city project. What happens in your city IS up to you.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? A collective effort by city government and businesses (large and small) coming together to decide how Scottsdale should grow in the future, while retaining a high quality of life, uniqueness and desirability, through financially responsible and sustainable stewardship.
My family: My husband Mike Lane and our Golden Retrievers, Bailey and Hannah.
What I do: Chief Development Officer for Help in Healing Home. This non-profit provides guest casitas in a serene and healing environment for patients recuperating from transplant surgery or patients undergoing extensive cancer treatments, after release from the hospital, but before returning home. It is located in Phoenix.
People who are an inspiration to me: Enthusiastic, positive people who enjoy life and have a passion for lifelong learning and exploring.
My advice to today’s youth: What do you enjoy doing and what are your talents? If you can answer these questions honestly and turn that into the role that provides your life’s income, you are miles ahead of most. Then, open your mind and senses and seek to continuously learn from what you’ve taken in. Continuously learning will keep you energized and thriving. Lastly, your greatest gift in life is to help others, it also feeds your soul.
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.Scottsdaleaz.gov/volunteer.
