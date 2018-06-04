Meet Your Neighbor: Wood seeks more electric, solar power options in Scottsdale

Name: Chris Wood

Where I live: North Scottsdale just south of the Carefree Highway.

When & why I moved here: I moved here in 1999. I was a commodities trader on the floor of the Montreal Futures Exchange. I had a job lined up in Chicago, came here for a week’s vacation and fell in love with the desert. I moved to Scottsdale two months later and have been here ever since.

What I like most about living here: The proximity to activities and climate. Where else can you ski in the morning and enjoy happy hour on the beach in Mexico in the afternoon!

Activities I enjoy: I’m an avid tennis player and play as often as my schedule permits. My guilty pleasure is playing poker. When I had some down time, I used to play online poker semiprofessionally and thoroughly enjoyed the experience, including playing against Ben Affleck.

Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Boys & Girls Club of Scottsdale

My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? We Lost Our Home pet shelter and Arizona Helping Hands. Both of these organizations do great work and help those who need it most — both animals and humans!

My No. 1 suggestion to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Inquire at your local community center, they are always shorthanded and looking for help.

What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale: The emergence of solar power as a viable option for all Scottsdale residents. The air quality is not very good. I would like to see more options for charging electric vehicles in public places. Also, there are now more than 100,000 solar energy-powered homes in Arizona which doesn’t seem like a large number based on our climate. I’d certainly like to see that number increase dramatically with Scottsdale residents who are looking for an alternative to buying all of their electric energy from a utility company. This works for those who want independence, want to save money and like being “green.”

My family: I’ve been married for 15 years and have a 12 year old daughter. My daughter might be only 12, but she’s growing up so fast it’s scary…she will be asking for the car keys before I know it!

What I do: I am a co-owner of Sunny Energy, a solar company that also offers batteries and energy management solutions.

People who are an inspiration to me: John McCain. I don’t always agree with him politically, but I don’t think his integrity or moral compass are in question.

My advice to today’s youth: Be bold and swing for the fences. One of my favorite quotes is from John Doerr: “Entrepreneurs do more than anyone thinks possible, with less than anyone thinks possible.”

