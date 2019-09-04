Michele Reagan named justice of the peace in Scottsdale

Michele Reagan was recently sworn in as a justice of the peace in the McDowell Mountain Precinct. (Submitted photo)

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed a new justice of the peace for the McDowell Mountain Precinct — which encompasses large parts of Scottsdale — Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The board selected Michele Reagan to fill a position that involves resolving criminal complaints and a variety of civil complaints, according to a press release.

The former state lawmaker and secretary of state received endorsements from a long list of public servants and community members including Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales.

Ms. Reagan has completed all required legal training to assume the position and recently served as justice of the peace pro tempore in Pinal County.

Prior to that, she was the secretary of state from 2015-19; a state senator from 2011-15; and a state representative from 2003-11.

The McDowell Mountain Precinct encompasses a large area in northeast Maricopa County, stretching as far as Tatum Boulevard to the west, McDowell Mountain Road to the east, Thomas Road to the south and Stagecoach Pass to the north.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.