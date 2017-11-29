Military veterans sought for clinical study testing the safety, efficacy of cannabis

Numerous U.S. military veterans claim that medical marijuana helps them alleviate the life-altering pain and suffering of post-traumatic stress disorder. Does it really?
Arizona researcher and Scottsdale resident, Dr. Sue Sisley is dedicated to answering that question by conducting a groundbreaking cannabis/PTSD study cleared by the Food and Drug Administration.
Now, she is requesting additional study participants to complete enrollment in the scientifically rigorous trial.
Dr. Sisley is the principal site investigator and researcher from the Scottsdale Research Institute, according to a press release. She is seeking to study 76 U.S. military veterans who reside in Arizona for a controlled clinical trial, testing the safety and efficacy of cannabis to manage symptoms of chronic, treatment-resistant PTSD.
“We have officially enrolled 32 veterans in the study and most of them have completed protocol; yet, we are still short of participants because the majority of qualifying patients don’t know that this is a potential option for them,” Dr. Sisley said in a prepared statement.
Phoenix Veterans Affairs is unwilling to share information on the clinical study at this time, the press release stated.
This study, which takes place in Phoenix, is funded by a $2.16 million grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment granted to the California-based non-profit Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, which is sponsoring the research. MAPS is working to evaluate the safety and efficacy of whole plant cannabis as a prescription medicine for specific medical uses regulated by the FDA.
Participants must be U.S. veterans who reside in Arizona, men or women, aged 18 or older with a diagnosis of PTSD.
For information, visit sriresearch.org, write Arizona@marijunasites.org, or call 623-587-5660.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.