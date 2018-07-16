Million-dollar contracts spark Scottsdale Stadium renovation efforts

Scottsdale City Council has authorized a series of million-dollar contracts in an effort to update the aging gem of Old Town: Scottsdale Stadium.

While the downtown sector — now coined “Old Town Scottsdale” — is made up of quaint shops, a robust gallery district and a vivid nightlife scene many say the true straw that stirs that economic cocktail has always been Scottsdale Stadium.

Scottsdale Stadium hosts the San Francisco Giants for Cactus League Spring Training, the Arizona Summer League and the Scottsdale Scorpions of the Arizona Fall League including the championship game at the end of November.

Elected leaders of Scottsdale got the renovation ball rolling last September as the local governing board then approved changes at the Stadium, 7408 E. Osborn Road, which was the first step in the ongoing master plan process under way at City Hall but with a focus on the heart of the Old Town draw.

Since that time, three contracts have been approved.

First, according to a July 2 city staff report, Hunt Construction Group was awarded $3,701,125 to manage the building design phases for the Scottsdale Stadium renovation project.

Second, Marc Taylor has inked an agreement valued at $1,253,113 to provide design services for the multiuse event center portion of the project.

Third, a second amendment to the stadium concession agreement was authorized with Arizona Sportservice allowing for up to five successive one-year renewal periods as the concessionaire representative that also handles catering and providing alcohol, per the original contract specifications.

Services for the multiphase, multi-year project begin immediately with design work under way, and the first phase of construction expected from April to December 2019, city officials say.

Funding for the design-build services is within the allotted Scottsdale Stadium capital improvement fund encompassing phase one of that overhaul renovation project with an estimated cost of $60 million, a city staff report states.

During the preconstruction phases of the effort, the design-build team and city officials will meet with the public, stadium stakeholders including the San Francisco Giants, Scottsdale Charros, Experience Scottsdale and other Old Town user groups for input, city officials say.

Scottsdale Stadium improvements pursued are:

The creation of a two-story, multiuse facility to serve as a clubhouse for the Spring Training season and event season during other times of the year;

Shade improvements to the right field Charros Lodge area and Gate A off 75th Street;

Upgrades to the main entry plaza adjacent to Drinkwater Boulevard;

Modifications to left field berm areas and other improvements benefiting the Giants and greater downtown Scottsdale frequenters.

Upgrades were deemed necessary due to the aging Stadium, which is located on the northeast corner of Osborn Road and Drinkwater Boulevard, as illustrated by:

Increased demand of events and larger crowd attendance noted by the city; and

The San Francisco Giants and the Scottsdale Charros seeking an update to better serve the interests of the Spring Training allure.

A timeline of renovations started when Scottsdale City Council authorized an architectural services contract with Populous Group LLC for its master planning services for the stadium and baseball operations on Sept. 20, 2016, which recently completed, including practice facilities.

On March 26, Capital Project Management staff solicited request for qualifications from design build manager services for the Scottsdale Stadium renovation project before granting the recent contracts.

