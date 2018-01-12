Church of the Nativity Episcopal hosts MLK gospel concert

The Church of the Nativity Episcopal in Scottsdale is holding a free Martin Luther King Jr. Day Gospel Concert.
The event takes place 7 p.m. Monday, January 15.
The church is located at 22405 N. Miller Road, Scottsdale.
Commentary on the life and words of Martin Luther King Jr. are woven through some of his favorite songs/hymns sung by the Church of the Nativity Choir.
Call 480-307-9216.
The concert is free and open to the public.
