Monty Python’s Spamalot brings laughter to Scottsdale

Scottsdale Community College has announced its newest production, Monty Python’s “Spamalot: The Musical,” with free show times throughout April.
The musical, written by Eric Idle with music by John DuPrez and Mr. Idle, retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the round table, according to a press release.
Described as “lovingly ripped off from the motion picture Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” the production promises to be silly, the press release stated. Besides featuring killer rabbits and cows, the performances abound in singing, dancing and laughts.
For this production, the music department has teamed up with the school’s culinary arts program to offer theatergoers a chance to have dinner or enjoy an hors d’oeuvres cocktail reception prior to the show outside of the school’s performing arts center.
The SCC production is directed by Polly Chapman with musical direction from Beth Livingston-Hakes.
Performance times are 7:30 p.m. April 5-7 and April 12-14, and a 2 p.m. matinee performances on April 14.
The Scottsdale Community College Performing Arts Center is at 9000 E. Chaparral Road.
For more information on ticket prices and menu options, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/scc-musical-theater-and-culinary-arts-15925016212
The show is open to the public and free to attend. Donations are accepted.
