Morphe celebrates store’s grand opening in Scottsdale Fashion Square April 28

Morphe, a “digitally-native” beauty brand will morph into a physical store as it celebrates the opening of its first-to-market location in Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7014 E. Camelback Road.
A grand opening will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 28 at the social media-driven beauty brand’s store located on the upper level above the food court.
Guests will have an opportunity to enjoy:
- Morphe’s collection of vibrant colors and beauty tools once reserved for the digital screen;
- Demos and on-trend makeup tips from expert consultants;
- Interactive displays that give high-quality, affordable tools to help create a signature style;
- A chance to win free stuff from Morphe throughout the day;
- An opportunity to receive a trio of full-sized “babe faves” and a tote from Morphe if spends $75 or more while supplies last.
Morphe’s Scottsdale Fashion Square is among the first retailers to launch a new store at Scottsdale Fashion Square since a multi-year, multi-phase renovation was announced in late 2017 for the venue, according to a press release.
Scottsdale Fashion Square’s renovation is allowing adjustments to the center’s current layout to maximize its “retail footprint” for numerous retailers, including Morphe, to introduce their brands to Arizona shoppers, the release said.
Morphe’s Scottsdale Fashion Square store is among the first outside of the brand’s native California. Founded by siblings Chris and Linda Tawil, the beauty brand started in 2008 among artists and influencers in Los Angeles, the release noted.
