Mother Goose visits Fountain Hills Theater for youth show

Mother Goose will host a special children’s show at Fountain Hills Theater. (Submitted photo)

The Fountain Hills Theater has announced a visit from Mother Goose, who will delight the audience with classic stories on Saturday, July 27.

This event is re-scheduled from a previously announced June 1 date.

The Mother Goose show will include stories such as “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” “The Gingerbread Man,” and “Peter Rabbit,” according to a press release, noting that there will be audience participation and interaction with magic, songs and puppets.

Jan Sandwich stars as Mother Goose.

Mother Goose will play 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27 at Fountain Hills Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Tickets are $12 and are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org.

Fountain Hills Theater presents three regularly scheduled seasons of productions in their two theaters.

The theater’s year-round offering includes Mainstage, Mainstage Too!, and Youth productions, the press release stated.

Additionally, special events, community outreach, and educational arts programming for our youth is also offered.

The Mission of Fountain Hills Theater is “to engage, inspire and entertain diverse audiences, train and support our youth, and celebrate the essential power of the performing arts.”

Fountain Hills Theater is a 501(c)3 organization.

