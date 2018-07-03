AMSAF earns grant to provide motorcycle training scholarships

The Arizona Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Foundation has received a $100,000 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to provide motorcycle rider training classes to the public through a scholarship program.

“AMSAF is excited to continue giving out more scholarships to help educate new and present riders,” says Mick Degn, AMSAF executive director.

“We want to thank AZGOHS Director Alberto Gutier for his continued support for motorcycle safety in Arizona,” adds Mr. Degn.

“This continues to be the largest single activity we do to promote motorcycle safety and awareness and to help reduce motorcycle crashes and fatalities. This will allow anyone in the state of Arizona to apply for, and receive, motorcycle training. Since we started offering scholarships, AMSAF has provided more than 2000 in Arizona to help educate riders.”

In addition to providing more scholarships, looking forward, AMSAF plans to:

develop unique partnerships with Arizona businesses to help reduce crashes and fatalities

increase participation in rider training through discount incentives

identify key industry liaisons that can help further the message and promote AMSAF’s efforts through activities, events and outreach opportunities

A basic rider’s course can cost a motorcyclist in Arizona up to and over $300; however, the AMSAF scholarship will enable riders to obtain necessary safety training through a reduced cost scholarhip.

Every Arizona motorcycle rider or potential rider is eligible to receive the AMSAF scholarship, and can apply by visiting AMSAF online at: http://www.amsaf.org/scholarships/

Demonstrating the successful completion of a rider’s skill course, or passing the in-person skills test, is required to earn the (M) motorcycle endorsement on an Arizona state driver’s license. Additionally, many major insurance companies will offer insurance policy discounts for riders that have completed a safety and training course.

The basic rider course is a perfect fit for new riders seeking the motorcycle endorsement or for any rider who wants to freshen up their skills. The course is certified by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation.

Arizona has more than 3,000 crashes a year involving motorcycles and that number is on the rise. Promoting awareness of motorcycles on the road by drivers, in addition to safety training for riders, are two key ways to reduce crashes that lead to serious injury and fatalities.

Founded in 2011, AMSAF is a non-profit foundation that is focused on reducing motorcycle crashes in Arizona. AMSAF’s goal is to promote motorcycle safety and awareness through education and training. AMSAF rider training scholarships will enhance motorcycle safety by helping to reduce motorcycle crashes in Arizona.

Visit AMSAF online at www.AMSAF.org to learn motorcycle news and updates. Follow AMSAF on Facebook for more motorcycle rider safety tips at www.facebook.com/amsaf.org.

