Muller participates in creating writing, cultural exchange program

Madeline Muller, a Center of Research in Engineering, Science, and Technology: Paradise Valley High School student, is in a prestigious creative writing and cultural exchange program.

She is participating in the International Writing Program’s Between the Lines: Peace and the Writing Experience session at the University of Iowa, July 13-27, according to a press release on the program for students ages 15-18.

Hosted by the IWP with the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. State Department, the program is held in Iowa City, Iowa, a UNESCO City of Literature.

Following a competitive application process, BTL welcomes 10 American students and 29 students from 17 countries along the historic Silk Road – Jordan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Georgia, Russia, Lebanon, China, Azerbaijan, India, Egypt, Iraq, Armenia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan – to the two-week program.

Students participate in global literature seminars and intensive creative writing workshops, and have an opportunity to give a public reading of their own work, the release said.

Since 1967, the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa has hosted more than 1,500 writers from more than 150 countries, connecting well-established writers worldwide, introducing American writers to other cultures through reading tours, publishing books and journals, pursuing cultural diplomacy, and organizing tours, conferences, and other literary and intercultural events around the world, according to the release.

