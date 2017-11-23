Museum Store Sunday: Scottsdale jewelry designer demonstrates live

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West is celebrating Museum Store Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 26, with discounts on unique, high quality holiday gifts and Western merchandise, plus an on-site jewelry-making demonstration.
Patrons will meet Scottsdale-based, contemporary jewelry designer Kelly Charveaux, who has created jewelry for high-profile celebrities including singer/songwriter Sheryl Crow, according to a press release.
Her bold, Southwest-influenced jewelry designs have appeared in O, The Oprah Magazine, among others. Ms. Charveaux will be on-site at the museum store throughout the day to provide shoppers with a live demonstration as she crafts intricately detailed pieces of inlaid jewelry.
Holiday shoppers will be able to browse a diverse selection of high-quality Western items including home goods, books, accessories, clothing, keepsakes and more. Admission is not required to shop the museum store.
A variety of special, one-day-only promotions on select merchandise will be offered on Museum Store Sunday, including:
- 30 percent off Kelly Charveaux inlay jewelry and accessories (on-site only)
- A free holiday swag bag of Western and holiday-themed items for the first 20 individuals who make a purchase ($10 minimum applies)
- 30 percent off select America West women’s leather handbags
- An in-store coupon for a discount on Western-themed decorative throw pillows and museum logo mugs
All purchases directly benefit the museum’s 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Scottsdale Museum of the West, which is the managing operator of the institution. Museum store purchases are tax-free year-round, saving patrons nearly eight percent in sales tax, the press release stated.
Museum Store Sunday is designed to invite holiday shoppers to give with meaning by shopping at museum stores for unique, mission-related products that support museums and cultural institutions with proceeds from all purchases.
Museum Store Sunday was created by the Museum Store Association as an international campaign and annual event for consumers. Hundreds of museum stores across three continents and throughout 44 U.S. states are participating in the inaugural event.
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West is in downtown Scottsdale at 3830 N. Marshall Way.
For more information go to www.scottsdalemuseumwest.org.
