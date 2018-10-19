MWS Chapter of DAR in Scottsdale celebrates anniversary

The Major Winfield Scott Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Although the celebration was held on Oct. 6, the chapter was chartered on Oct. 4, 2008 in Scottsdale, according to a press release about The Major Winfield Scott Chapter, which is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

At the event, State President of the Children of the American Revolution Lauren Kobley, discussed the state’s project to support Honor Flight Arizona, the release noted.

Also, MWS Honorary Regent Barbara Hanson spoke about the process of marking the grave of a Real Daughter, Sarah Weeks Hurlbutt, which is a distinction earned by being a DAR member and a daughter of a patriot in the American Revolution.

Chapter recognition continues as the Arizona Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Arizona Society Sons of the American Revolution will share a float in the Phoenix Veteran’s Day Parade on Nov. 12.

The Phoenix Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. and will head south on Central Avenue from Montebello Drive to Camelback Road; turn east on Camelback Road to 7th Street; turn south on 7th Street and end at Indian School Road.

Founded in 1890, headquartered in Washington, D.C., The Major Winfield Scott Chapter is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children, the release stated.

The National Society of the Children of the American Revolution, founded in 1895, is the oldest patriotic youth organization in the country with membership open to descendants of patriots of the American Revolution.

