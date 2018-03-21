NAI Horizon negotiates $6.3M sale of Scottsdale building

A building within the Scottsdale Airpark at 8445 E. Hartford Drive, that recently sold for $6.3 million will soon to converted into a music venue, according to officials at NAI Horizon.
NAI Horizon Senior Vice Presidents Troy Giammarco and Tyler Smith represented C.R.C. Investments LLC, of Paradise Valley, an Arizona limited liability company, in the sale of the 30,000-square-foot building, according to a press release.
“We were pleased to obtain the full asking price for the property,” Mr. Giammarco said in a prepared statement, adding it was one of the highest prices paid for a flex building in Perimeter Center in Scottsdale.
“All parties involved collaborated to find solutions to everyone’s ultimate satisfaction. The new owner/occupiers will create an incredible music venue and ministry. We thank everyone for all their hard work.”
The building — 55 percent office and 45 percent manufacturing — previously housed the headquarters for a natural supplement company, the press release stated.
