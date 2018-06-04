Nancy Gutfreund seeks author submissions to “For the Love of Story” production

Nancy Gutfreund, therapist and writer, will present a show of Arizona residents reading their true-life, personal stories during dramatic productions called, “For the Love of Story.”

The public will experience a showcase featuring personal stories read by their authors who are residents and writers on Nov. 11 at the Desert Foothills Library, according to a press release.

The shows, designed to encourage creating empathy and understanding, are noted by Ms. Gutfreund as an art form that spans across the world; and “telling our stories brings community together in a personal, meaningful way.”

Ms. Gutfreund has participated in similar shows on the west coast and is excited to bring this venue where people can experience the “richness of writing” and sharing their authentic, personal stories to the North Valley community.

In addition to a theater degree, her background includes a lifetime of community theater, from studying acting at The Neighborhood Playhouse in New York to performing in several “Personal Stories” shows in Santa Barbara, California.

Submissions with a 500-1500 word count are sought for stories that are serious, funny, entertaining or inspirational. No writing or performing experience is necessary.

Send in digital form, PDF or Word, to Nancy at: ngmft@aol.com by June 30. Residents will be notified by July 30.

Contact Ms. Gutfreund at 805-886-8748 for questions.

