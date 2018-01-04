Nate Rhoton is named interim executive director of one-n-ten

One-n-ten board of directors names Nate Rhoton, 39, as interim executive director at Arizona’s leading LGBTQ youth development agency, effective Jan. 1.
The central Phoenix resident took the helm when the former executive director, Linda Elliott retired after six years leading the nonprofit organization, according to a press release. He served as one-n-ten’s director of finance and operations for a year and before that he served as its director of development.
His experience in operations and finance includes working for General Mills, Gap, and Sky Construction and Engineering. In addition to a bachelor of science degree in economics from Arizona State University, he has many awards and is involved in several initiatives, the release detailed.
“As the board works through our official executive search process, Nate is stepping in to lead the agency,” Carmen Jandacek, one-n-ten board chair, said in a prepared statement. “We want to make sure that the board is thoughtful in its efforts to bring in the right person for our new executive as we grow in our reach and impact on hundreds of LGBTQ youth here in the Valley and in parts of the state.”
Mr. Rhoton will oversee one-n-ten programs including the Queer Blended Learning Center – an online high school diploma partnership with K12, OUTdoors! Camp – said to be the largest LGBTQ camp of its kind attracting youth from all over the country, and more.
