NAWBO meeting to focus on maximizing leadership potential

The Phoenix Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners invites you to refine your leadership power and impact.

Lynn Moran, a board certified coach with the Arizona Coaching and Consulting Center, will present “Stepping Into Your Leadership Power: Maximize Your Leadership Potential,” according to a press release.

The Oct. 10 monthly NAWBO business meeting will be held at the Gainey Ranch Golf Club, 7600 E. Gainey Club Drive in Scottsdale.

In addition to the presentation, there will be lunch and time for networking, the release said of the event requiring reservations.

“Attendees will receive valuable tips for leading in their business and personal lives,” Ronit Urman, 2018-19 NAWBO Phoenix president, said in a prepared statement.

Tickets are $43 for members and $53 for guests, stated the release.

The organization is said to: strengthen the wealth-creating capacity of members and promote economic development; create innovative and effective changes in the business culture; build strategic alliances, coalitions and affiliations; and transform public policy and influence opinion-makers.

For more information, visit nawbophx.org.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.