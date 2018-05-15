NDP celebrates senior class, raises program funds with Imagine Auction and Fashion Show

More than 660 people filled the banquet hall at the Scottsdale Fairmont Princess Resort on May 5 for the Notre Dame Preparatory Imagine Auction and Fashion Show.
The event raised money for school improvements, scholarships and enhancements to Notre Dame Prep’s STEM, arts, clubs and athletic programs, according to a press release.
“I’m so grateful to our generous community for making my first auction as principal a wonderful success,” said Jill Platt, who is finishing her first year as principal of the private Catholic college preparatory high school at 9701 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale.
Parents and Notre Dame Prep’s administration use this event to celebrate accomplishments of the senior class including four National Merit Finalists, one National Merit Scholar, three National Hispanic Scholars, two state championships (Boys Lacrosse and Cheer), and the class performed 35,822 Christian Service hours locally and abroad during their four years of high school, the release detailed.
The senior class provided the entertainment with a spring fashion show with Dillard’s at Fashion Square providing outfits worn by the seniors; and several promotional videos written, acted and produced by NDP Live! Club members, the release said.
Local “auctiontainer” Letitia Frye was emcee and helped the school reach its fundraising goals.
“The kids looked fantastic,” Diana Zellers, fashion show chair for Notre Dame Prep and event organizer for the past seven years, said in a prepared statement. “Dillard’s was amazing to work with. The entire evening was a successful celebration of our students, school and programs.”
Opened in 2002, Notre Dame Prep is a Catholic diocesan college preparatory high school with a co-ed enrollment of 945 students, the release detailed. The school has received national recognition for its academic, arts and athletic programs.
