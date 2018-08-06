NDP hires new assistant principal for academics

Notre Dame Preparatory High School has announced the appointment of Scottsdale resident Emmy Robison as the school’s next assistant principal for academics.

Ms. Robison is a “Double Domer” — someone who received both undergraduate and graduate degrees from The University of Notre Dame.

“I’m so excited to be joining another school community that honors Our Lady,” she said in a prepared statement.

She replaces Tanya Bartlett, who accepted a position as principal at St. Gregory Catholic School in Phoenix.

Ms. Robison has worked as a teacher in Louisiana and Oregon. She is an advocate for the mission of Catholic education, and she recently earned her Master of Arts in Education Leadership, according to a press release.

“We are looking forward to the new year with Emmy’s energy and enthusiasm for Catholic education,” said NDP principal Jill Platt, in a prepared statement. “She is a wonderful addition to our staff.”

After graduating from The University of Notre Dame, Emmy moved to New Orleans to teach first and third grades as a Teach For America corps member. Then she traversed the country to live and teach in Eugene, Oregon.

While in Eugene, Ms. Robison said that she fell in love with the mission of Catholic schools and committed herself to helping students know, love and serve God.

“Emmy is a tremendous educator and administrator,” Ms. Platt said. “I’m excited to work beside her. It’s going to be a great year.”

Ms. Robison is beginning her first school year at Notre Dame Prep just 11 days after her wedding to husband Matt. The two were wed on July 28 in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on The University of Notre Dame campus by Father Joe Carey, CSC, a close friend of the couple.

The school is located at 9701 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale.

