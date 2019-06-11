Nearly $40K in additional funds sought for Scottsdale Heritage Connection

The Scottsdale Heritage Connection is planned to open in Civic Center Library this summer. (Photo by Scottsdale Public Library)

Scottsdale City Council is expected to allocate additional funds to the Civic Center Library Scottsdale Heritage Connection project, due to higher-than-anticipated costs.

The City Council’s June 11 meeting agenda includes a consent item to transfer $37,800 from the Civic Center Library Story Time Room Expansion project, to the Civic Center Library Scottsdale Heritage Connection project.

Years ago, the library’s historical collection was on the second floor of the Civic Center Library, but was displaced by Scottsdale’s Eureka Loft and small business opportunity space. The library promised to bring the valued collection out of storage and back out to the main floor for public access, according to a city staff report.

The time has now come, and the anticipated project completion date is June or July 2019.

Civic Center Library is in Old Town Scottsdale at 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

The Heritage Connection Project is a result of the collaboration between the City of Scottsdale, The Friends of Scottsdale Public Library and the Scottsdale Heritage Connection fundraising committee.

The Eureka Loft replaced the library’s former historical collection. (Photo by Scottsdale Public Library)

The approved budget for the Scottsdale Heritage Project is $401,200.

According to the city staff report, the project is running over budget due to additional Capital Improvement Project allocation overhead charges that were higher than anticipated, staff salary time and contingency for additional unanticipated project costs.

The current project cost is $439,000, requiring a transfer of $37,800 to be fully funded, the staff report stated.

Reallocation of budget is from the library’s Story Time Room Project, which will not begin until fiscal year 2019-20 starts on July 1.

The costs associated with the Story Time Room Project will be effectively reduced to allow for this transfer, the staff report stated.

In late May, the City Council approved a resolution authorizing the honorary naming of the interior space of the Heritage Connection structure that will be installed by mid-June to recognize the Messinger family.

The Messinger family has donated more than $12,000 to the Heritage Connection project, and Paul Messinger has committed to donate an additional $12,000, as well as another contribution of $12,000 by Messinger Mortuaries, according to a May 21 city staff report.

Paul Messinger

Additional donations are also expected, with the Messinger’s financial contributions totaling $50,100 toward the project.

Mr. Messinger has a long history with the city, having served on committees that selected the location of City Hall, and helping bring Scottsdale Community College to fruition.

Mr. Messinger was engaged in many civic groups and was a 1962 charter member of the Scottsdale Charros.

Along with his wife Cora, the family has nearly 70 years of building a legacy with their local business and having shaped the city.

During the May 21 City Council meeting, many of the elected leaders voiced their appreciation for the local family and the invaluable impact they have had on the municipality.

The June 11 Scottsdale City Council meeting to allocate additional funds to the Heritage Connection Project will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

Northeast Valley News Editor Melissa Rosequist can be e-mailed at mrosequist@newszap.com or can be followed on Twitter at twitter.com/mrosequist_.