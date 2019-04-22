Neighborhood Watch goes digital: Scottsdale debuts new CamerEyes program

Scottsdale police want help catching criminals from residents who have smart technology doorbells and home video systems.



Called CamerEyes — it’s a program aimed to reduce crime and improve safety in neighborhoods across the city. Anyone with a security or doorbell camera can let the Scottsdale Police Department know by filling out a quick online questionnaire.



“Residents have always worked hand-in-hand with the city to make their neighborhoods safer,” said Jamie Petermann, a citizen advisor in Scottsdale’s Office of Citizen Service and coordinator of the city’s residential CamerEyes program. “It’s truly about being a neighborhood watch in a virtual world and providing police with another potential investigative tool.”



Following a crime, police employees often go door-to-door to seek any cameras in the area — an often time-consuming process, according to a press release.



Through CamerEyes, if a crime occurs in your neighborhood, police can refer to a secure database and contact you to see if anything may have been recorded around the time of the crime.



If something suspicious was captured on your camera, you may choose to notify the police department and share the video. Participants are not obliged to provide any surveillance video to police.



People concerned about the potential for privacy violations shouldn’t worry, the press release stated. Police cannot access live video or system sign-on information for any registered device.



The CamerEyes database is voluntary and contains only basic contact information.



For more information or to register for the program, visit ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “CamerEyes.”

