New commercial development set for Scottsdale Promenade

Scottsdale City Council has given final approval to re-plat a portion of The Promenade shopping center as developers there seek to create an internalized community storage facility.

City officials say the approval will allow the property owner to take a non-buildable tract of land and turn it into a buildable parcel apart of a 3.12-acre site at 7550 E. Paradise Lane.

The local governing board gave its blessing to the commercial re-plat at an Aug. 28 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. The vacant tract of land, city officials say, is at the northwest corner of the existing Promenade shopping center, at 16243 N. Scottsdale Road.

Scottsdale Senior Planner Meredith Tessier outlines the project site is within land defined as commercial.

“The General Plan land use element designates the property as commercial, which includes uses that provide a variety of goods and services to the people who live in, work in or visit Scottsdale,” she said in her report to City Council.

“This site is zoned general commercial district, which allow business and professional services, manufacturing and processing, retail sales, wholesales, private and charter schools, municipal uses and various conditional uses such as internalized community storage.”

Ms. Tessier further outlines the land-use designation coupled with the established zoning encourages commercial centers providing goods and services needed by the surrounding community.

City officials point out adjacent uses and zoning are:

To the north of the property there is a home improvement store;

To the south of the property there is an office and warehouse operation;

To the east of the property there is an auto dealership; and

To the west of the property there are retail shops.

Although the site was not intended be built upon — Ms. Tessier says the subject site was previously viewed as a water retention basin — city planning officials say pending development of the site will not impact abutting commercial property.

“This re-plat is consistent in density, street alignment, and open space with the requirements of the zoning ordinance, and the design standards and policies manual,” she said in her report. “All stipulations and ordinance requirements have been addressed. Approval of this request will enable the final plat to be recorded, establishing the lot.”

