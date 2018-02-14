New Kiva, Laguna principals approved by school board

The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board has approved the hiring of Alice Spingola as principal of Kiva Elementary School and promoted Laguna Elementary School assistant principal Brooke Williams to principal.
The hiring and promotion were a part of the Governing Board’s consent agenda, approved with a 5-0 vote.
The appointments are effective July 1, 2018.
Ms. Spingola brings experience as an Illinois K-12 reading specialist, literacy coach, classroom teacher and elementary school principal to SUSD, according to a press release.
She is currently principal of Southeast Elementary School in the Chicago-area Evergreen Park Elementary School District. Ms. Spingola holds Bachelor’s degrees in general education and special education from Northern Illinois University, and a Master’s degree in education from Chicago State University.
Ms. Spingola will succeed Kiva’s interim principal, Jessica Johnston.
Ms. Williams brings a wealth of SUSD experience to her new post: she graduated from Arcadia High School in 1999; did her student teaching at Aztec Elementary School; taught in the pre-school, special needs classrooms at Cherokee and Navajo Elementary schools, as well as Navajo’s autism classroom; and has been a District curriculum specialist.
She became Laguna’s assistant principal in 2015, the press release stated. Ms. Williams holds a B.A. degree in Child Development and Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Arizona State University, and a Master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Phoenix.
She succeeds longtime Laguna Principal Dr. Katie Root, who, like Ms. Williams, also served as the school’s assistant principal before becoming its principal in 2004.
Committees comprised of each school’s parents, teachers and classified personnel, as well as a district principal and a district director, reviewed applications and conducted interviews during the past two weeks, the press release stated.
“We could not ask for two better professionals to take on these roles,” Debbie Ybarra, SUSD executive director of elementary education said in a prepared statement.
“We also want to thank Jessica Johnston for stepping in as interim principal at Kiva this year and Dr. Root for her exceptional contribution to Laguna for the past 17 years. Congratulations on your much-deserved retirement, Dr. Root!”
