New Scottsdale exhibits show American West perspective

The Old West meets the New West in two new exhibitions now on view at Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West.
“Western Edge: Humor and Playfulness in Contemporary Western Art” offers a contemporary twist on Western icons, according to a press release. Fanciful paintings and bronzes portray Frida Kahlo viewing an artwork by Picasso, a horse working out with an exercise ball, and the iconic road trip — with people and animals at the wheel.
Artists featured in the exhibition include Jeffrey Berryman, Melissa M. Button, Carol Ruff Franza, Lisa M. Gordon, Ryan Hale, Stephen Morath, Andrea Peterson, Jerry Salinas, Connie Townsend, Zoe Marieh Urness and Sarah Webber.
The ongoing, juried exhibition, which opened Jan. 9, is located in the Derek Earle Emergence Gallery and is presented in partnership with the Scottsdale Gallery Association, the press release stated. The artworks are on loan from Altamira Gallery, Amery Bohling Fine Art Gallery, The J Klein Gallery, Tilt Gallery and Wilde Meyer Gallery.
On exhibit Jan. 16 through Oct. 28, “The Art of Joe Beeler: A Western Original” includes more than 80 paintings and bronze sculptures by the artist, plus video presentations, and a recreation of Mr. Beeler’s Sedona, studio.
Mr. Beeler, 1931-2006, played a vital role in popularizing Western art and preserving the enduring legend of the American cowboy, the press release stated.
Exhibition sponsors include the city of Scottsdale, the Scottsdale Tourism Development Commission, Adelante Foundation – Nadine and Eddie Basha, and Trailside Galleries of Scottsdale. The exhibition is located in the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust Fine Arts Gallery.
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West is at 3830 N. Marshall Way in downtown Scottsdale. The museum became a Smithsonian Affiliate in 2015, and was named the 2018 Reader’s Choice “Best Western Museum” in the nation by True West magazine.
For more information visit scottsdalemuseumwest.org or call 480-686-9539.
