New tenants open at The Promenade in Scottsdale

The Promenade, located at Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, is welcoming a host of new tenants offering a variety of services, dining options and entertainment to the city.
The newest section of the property features restaurants and retail shops that are now open or set to open in 2018, including Blaze Pizza, Modern Market, Thai Chili 2 Go, Original ChopShop, Verizon Wireless, V’s Barbershop, and Pacific Dental Services.
“With our other restaurants, we have made a name for ourselves by offering customers authentic Thai recipes, exotic flavors and freshly made cuisine in a quick-serve setting that allows guests to come in, get a great meal and go about their day. We feel that Scottsdale’s diverse clientele of daytime professionals and residential diners with sophisticated palates are primed for a Thai Chili 2 Go in their neighborhood — and we’re excited to bring it to them,” said Akshat Sethi, co-owner of Thai Chili 2 Go, in a prepared statement.
Other now open tenants at The Promenade include Deka Lash eye extension studio and Wine & Design group painting class, according to a press release.
Additional tenants opening in the coming months at The Promenade include Anytime Fitness, a 24-hour gym, and LemonShark Poké, which serves locally served and crafted poké in creative bowl options.
“As The Promenade continues to grow and evolve, ShopCore is focused and committed to partnering with the community to enhance the area’s retail and restaurant options, creating a unique to market experience within the city of Scottsdale,” Executive Vice President of Leasing and Development, David Dieterle, said in a prepared statement.
“The high-quality tenants opening in 2018, further highlight The Promenade as an in-demand shopping district for surrounding neighborhoods and businesses.”
