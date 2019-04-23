Newest ride share option debuts in Scottsdale

ScoopU’s low speed vehicles offer residents and visitors an alternative option to transportation throughout city limits. (Submitted photo)

A new ride share program, ScoopU, has recently gained clearance to operate within the city limits of Scottsdale.



Through the use of a mobile application, that operates similar to a Lyft or Uber service, ScoopU would be able to pick up passengers wherever they are in the Scottsdale area and drop them off within city limits.

These rides would be offered free of charge to these passengers using their state-of-the-art low speed vehicles or LSVs, according to a press release.



These street legal vehicles are 100% electric and would operate on roadways under 30 miles per hour. These green vehicles would not only, make transportation easy but allow the opportunity to cut down on CO2 emissions that cars would emit, the press release stated.



“We as a company are trying to give the people of Scottsdale a service they can rely on to get them from point A to point B as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said ScoopU CEO Christian Palmer in a prepared statement.



“It is important to us that we as a company can make the lives of the people around us easier and free transportation is the first step.”



Additionally, ScoopU vehicles can make short trips to the store, park, bank and anywhere else one might need to go not only free but convenient.

These LSV’s offer five seats to offer the entire family a safe ride to their desired destination, the press release stated.



ScoopU is able to offer this type of service for free to the people through the use of advertisements on the top and sides of these LSVs.



Go to ScoopU.net.

