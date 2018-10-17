Night for Sight supports Foundation for Blind Children

The 17th Annual Night for Sight event took place at a Scottsdale steakhouse Oct. 13 to raise funds to create awareness and opportunities for blind or visually impaired children.

This year’s event was especially touching for co-chair Taylor More, according to a press release, her son Henry is not only blind, but is also deaf.

The evening raised a total of $336,000.

“Henry is a very complex child being deaf blind. He is the only child in the world with his diagnosis. This makes his care very difficult and complex. Foundation for Blind Children has designed an amazing plan to help him learn and be the best he can be. It truly is incredible,” Ms. More said in a prepared statement.

Ms. More credits Foundation for Blind Children for the progress her son has made since moving from Canada to receive training at the Phoenix facility.

“You never think it will be you. Things only happen to other people. But when it is you and you find places like Foundation for Blind Children you feel so grateful. You even move to a new country for it! That’s how special it is,” she said.

Ms. More joined co-chair Jennifer Moser for the evening where attendees feasted on steaks and seafood, cocktails and wine provided by Dominick’s Steakhouse, while enjoying a silent auction, dancing and live entertainment, including dueling pianos. Guests also took part in fun activities such as the Sink or Swim yellow ducks during the cocktail hour, which benefit FBC programs, the press release stated.

As part of the evening, Valley TV Personality Tara Hitchcock presented the 2018 Visionary Award. Past recipients include Luis Gonzalez, Derrick Hall, Larry Fitzgerald, Steve Nash, Matt Williams and more.

“Night for Sight is an incredibly powerful evening for our organization,” Marc Ashton, CEO, Foundation for Blind Children said in a prepared statement. “We raise hundreds of thousands of dollars that will be stretched throughout the year to help as many children and families as possible.”

