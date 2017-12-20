North 70 development gains General Plan amendment in south Scottsdale

Scottsdale City Council has approved a 65-lot subdivision in south Scottsdale coined North 70.
The city council Tuesday, Dec. 5 approved on consent a non-major General Plan amendment to change the land use designation on 5-acres of a 9.9-acre site; and approved a zoning district map amendment from Manufactured Home zoning to Multiple-Family residential.
A former mobile-home site, 7010 E. Continental Drive, is planning to build detached single-family residences on small lots that are an average of 2,500 square feet, according to a city staff report, resulting in an average of 6.5 dwelling units per acre of gross land area.
The former mobile-home park, Wheel Inn Ranch, was purchased through a private sale in 2014.
Scottsdale Planning Commission heard this case on Nov. 8, and recommended approval with a vote of 7-0.
The plan calls for two-story detached residences on small fee-title lots, the staff report states. Gated access to private internal streets is proposed from east Continental Drive, with secondary access proposed off north 70th Street at the northwest corner of the site.
The proposed subdivision is not anticipated to significantly impact traffic conditions in the vicinity of the development, the city staff report notes.
