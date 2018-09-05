North Canyon High School student chosen for All-National Honor Orchestra

Abraham Arteaga, a junior at North Canyon High School, will join the “best of the best” at the 2018 National Association for Music Education, also known as NAfME, All-National Honor Orchestra this November.

The event will take place Nov. 25-28 in Orlando.

Only 549 talented music students across the United States and overseas military base schools were selected to perform at the All-National Honor Orchestra, according to a press release.

The All-National Honor Ensembles performers represent collaboration and creativity in its highest musical form. The All-National Honor Ensembles consist of a jazz ensemble, mixed choir, guitar ensemble (new this year), symphony orchestra, and concert band.

Students were chosen through an audition process, the press release stated. The concert band and symphony orchestra will each have 120 instrumentalists respectively, the jazz ensemble 21 instrumentalists, the mixed choir 240 vocalists, and the guitar ensemble 48 guitarists.

Eligible students qualified for their state-level honor ensemble program (not applicable to guitar students) and competed against top students for a spot in these national honor ensembles.

Selected students are rehearsing a challenging repertoire in preparation for performing under the baton of five of the most prominent conductors in the United States:

Todd Stoll (Jazz Ensemble);

Dr. Amanda Quist (Mixed Choir);

Dr. Michael Quantz (Guitar Ensemble); and

Dr. Jean Montès (Symphony Orchestra); and Dennis Glocke (Concert Band).

All conductors have received top honors in their field and will spend several days rehearsing with students before the concert, the press release stated.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.