North Scottsdale music dinner club, Bodega 13, closes

Bodega 13, an international tapas kitchen and bar in Scottsdale has announced its closure. (Photo courtesy of Yelp)

A restaurant and venue in north Scottsdale, Bodega 13 International Tapas Kitchen and Bar, has announced its closure.

“For the past three years we have enjoyed Bodega 13 and all our new friends. However, recent circumstances have caused us to rethink our priorities in life. Thus, we have decided to close Bodega 13,” the restaurant website states.

An interior view of Bodega 13 (Photo courtesy of Yelp)

“We look forward to taking the next steps in God’s plan for us. Thank you for your support and your friendship and hope to hear from many of you in the coming months.”

The website statement shows a time stamp of May 30, and is signed by owners Larry and Emily Froppe.

Bodega 13 was at 8876 E. Pinnacle Peak Road in north Scottsdale, and regularly scheduled musical acts to perform featuring American jazz, Latin jazz, Motown and blues. The musicians included local talent and internationally known performers, the Independent reported in 2018.

