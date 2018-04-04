North Scottsdale UMC hosts prayer milestone celebration

North Scottsdale United Methodist Church at 11735 N. Scottsdale Road is hosting a “Lord’s Prayer Milestone” celebration during their 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, April 15 for preschoolers and kindergartners.
Throughout the month, Sunday School teachers are working with the students to help them learn the prayer that expresses God’s desire to have an ongoing relationship with them throughout their entire faith journey, according to a press release.
All participants will receive a cuddly “prayer bear” as a gift for their new-found success, the release said, adding that pre-school and kindergarten children are invited regardless of how many Sunday School classes they have attended.
For more information visit http://www.nsumckids.info/pre-k-and-kindergarten-milestone.html or contact terry@nsumc.com or 480-948-0529.
