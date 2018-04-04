North Scottsdale UMC hosts prayer milestone celebration

Apr 4th, 2018 Comments:

North Scottsdale United Methodist Church, 11735 N. Scottsdale Road, will host a “Lord’s Prayer Milestone” at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 15. (Submitted photo)

North Scottsdale United Methodist Church at 11735 N. Scottsdale Road is hosting a “Lord’s Prayer Milestone” celebration during their 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, April 15 for preschoolers and kindergartners.

Throughout the month, Sunday School teachers are working with the students to help them learn the prayer that expresses God’s desire to have an ongoing relationship with them throughout their entire faith journey, according to a press release.

All participants will receive a cuddly “prayer bear” as a gift for their new-found success, the release said, adding that pre-school and kindergarten children are invited regardless of how many Sunday School classes they have attended.

For more information visit  http://www.nsumckids.info/pre-k-and-kindergarten-milestone.html or contact terry@nsumc.com or 480-948-0529.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie