North Scottsdale United Methodist Church welcomes 2 pastors named David

North Scottsdale United Methodist Church is welcoming two reverends named David with one as senior pastor and the other as associate pastor.

NSUMC has appointed David Rennick as senior pastor and David Wasson as associate pastor of the church located 11735 North Scottsdale Road, effective Sunday, July 1, according to a press release. They join a staff of 12 at the church.

During their pastoral ministry, both pastors served as a youth pastor, associate pastor, and church planter and served in a variety of ministry contexts from rural to urban, and from suburban to inner city where they worked “numerous missional efforts,” according to the release.

“We are excited to have both pastors join NSUMC and look forward to the ministries that they will support and implement in the church and greater community,” the release stated.

Mr. Rennick, who has more than 20 years of pastoral experience, was recently appointed at First United Methodist Church of Mesa where he served as senior pastor, the release said.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Grand Canyon University, plus a master of divinity and master of arts in Christian Formation and Discipleship from Wesley Theological Seminary.

Mr. Wasson, an Arizona native who grew up in the Phoenix metro area, has been in full-time pastoral ministry for the past 16 years. He completed his masters of divinity at Fuller Theological Seminary, the release said.

For more information, call the church at 480-948-0529 or go to: www.nsumc.com.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.