Northern section of Pima Road destined for through-traffic

A northern section of Pima Road is eying a future expansion as Scottsdale City Council approved a contract for development of final plans and construction documents of the thoroughfare.

An engineering services contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates in the amount of $1,278,310 for the development of the final plans and construction documents for the widening of Pima Road from Pinnacle Peak to Happy Valley roads was approved on consent by the council on June 12.

The proposed project will widen Pima Road to three through lanes in each direction with a raised median, curb and gutter, bike lanes, sidewalk and drainage improvements from 500-feet north of Pinnacle Peak Road to approximately a quarter-mile north of Happy Valley Road.

Funding is available in the Capital Improvement Program project, according to a city staff report. The city’s .2 percent transportation sales tax and Maricopa Association of Governments Arterial Life Cycle Program funded by Prop. 400 regional transportation sales tax funds are included in the available funds.

Last July, Dibble Engineering completed a project assessment and preliminary drainage report identifying the major project considerations including cost estimates, drainage improvements, right-of-way needs and development of preliminary plans.

Upon council approval design of the project will include an updated noise study and final identification of needs will begin immediately, the staff report stated. Construction is anticipated to begin in January 2020.

