OdySea in the Desert announces ‘Bodies Revealed’ debut

Amram Knishinsky, founder of entertainment destination, OdySea in the Desert, plans to bring one of the world’s most sought-after traveling exhibits to Arizona.
Opening March 1, the popular “Bodies Revealed” exhibit explores the human body in an intimate and informative way, giving visitors an unprecedented way to view “what lies beneath” the surface of the skin, according to a press release.
“It is a rare privilege to bring an exhibit of this caliber to our state,” Chief Marketing Officer Ran Knishinsky said in a prepared statement.
“This interactive display educates and inspires people about their own bodies, which complement our educational programs about the animal life around us — from the rainforests and oceans to the pre-historic era.”
Developed by Premier Exhibitions, Inc., “Bodies Revealed” provides an in-depth view of the complex and intricate network of internal organs and systems in a very up-close and personal way.
The exhibition displays more than 200 whole and partial human body specimens that have been preserved by a revolutionary technique called “Polymer Preservation,” which can take more than a year to prepare and intricately showcases the complexity of the body’s bones, muscles, nerves, blood vessels and organs.
“Bodies Revealed” leads guests through nine self-guided galleries, each one a precise and detailed look into a specific part of the body, its functions and its importance to the rest of the body. The galleries include: The Skeletal System; Muscles and the Nervous System; Respiratory, Digestive, Urinary, Reproductive, Endocrine and Circulatory Systems; Fetal Development; and Treated Body.
The bodies on display are poised in athletic positions, giving guests a relatable view of the body in action. Some exhibits display the full body, while others showcase just one intricate piece, such as the lungs or intestines.
“Bodies Revealed” also uncovers modern day health concerns, showcasing the damage done to the body due to the perils of smoking or lack of exercise. Other highlights include the importance of proper nutrition, regular activity and healthy lifestyle choices for people of all ages.
According to Dr. Roy Glover, chief medical director for Bodies Revealed, “Seeing promotes understanding, and understanding promotes the most practical kind of body education possible.”
The 12,000 square foot exhibition will remain on display at OdySea in the Desert until March 2019 and will be part of the other interactive learning attractions at OdySea in the Desert including Butterfly Wonderland, OdySea Aquarium, Dolphinaris, and Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs.
